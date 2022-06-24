Here Are The 4 Reasons Why RAK Visitors Are Loving This Hotel

Ras Al Khaimah is THE emirate everybody flocks to for those relaxing and memorable staycations. It’s got beautiful scenery, stunning waters, and amazing hotels!

Off the bat, BM Hotels and Resorts make the top of the list for the BEST places to stay in RAK.

Here are 4 reasons why everyone LOVES staying at BM Hotels and Resorts

BM Hotels and Resorts have 3 different beach-front properties including the famous Longbeach Campground

Because when we think of summer staycation, we subconsciously think dips in the pool and beach views and BM Hotels and Resorts tick all those boxes!

BM Hotels and resorts are known for their exclusive F&B and rooms discounts across all their properties

The BM Hotels and Resorts constantly offer F&B and room discounts across all their properties!

This place is known as the first dog-friendly resort in RAK

Keeping the furry family members behind is not fun and that’s why they’re allowed to join you on your staycation at the BM Hotels and Resorts!

Last but not least, BM Club which is a fitness, wellness, and leisure membership

Probs the most important point of all – and why many opt for BM Hotels and Resorts is because of the Club! They’ve got activities for the whole family, fitness classes, and wellness services. But that’s not all, the youngsters will also be kept quite entertained throughout your stay thanks to the Kiddos Summer Camp which is inclusive to all BM Club members.