RAK Police Arrest Masked Thief In Car Break-Ins

The Ras al Khaimah Police have successfully arrested a masked thief linked to a series of car break-ins across the city. Authorities also detained an individual who posted videos of the thefts on social media, leading to concerns about the impact of such actions on ongoing investigations.

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Commander Dr. Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations, revealed that the police received numerous complaints about thefts involving broken vehicle windows. This surge in reports prompted the formation of a specialized team from the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department to tackle the issue head-on.



“After collecting all necessary evidence, we initiated a thorough search for the culprit,” Dr. bin Saif stated. Following police questioning, the accused confessed to breaking windows and stealing valuables from the vehicles.

In addition to the masked thief, the individual who shared videos of the thefts online has been arrested and referred to public prosecution. The police have issued a strong warning against sharing such content, as it may disrupt legal procedures and allow criminals to take precautions to evade capture.

The rapid response from the Ras al-Khaimah Police underscores their commitment to ensuring safety and security within the community. Authorities continue to encourage residents to report suspicious activities and remain vigilant.

For further updates on this case and other community safety initiatives, follow the Ras al-Khaimah Police on their official channels.

READ NEXT: New Security Drones Will Be Deployed In RAK!

Get the latest news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.