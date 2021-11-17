Adventure Calls! An Epic RAK Hotel Chain Has Winter Stay Rates You Need In Your Life

When was the last time you whisked yourself away to a beachfront private resort? I know it, you know it… We all need a beach vacay!

We’re talking white sandy beaches, activities, pools, gardens, and pretty much guaranteed sunshine (thank you UAE!). It’s time to treat yo’self and one resort complex is about to tempt you with brill winter rates!

Enter BM Hotels & Resorts: They have adventure-filled beachfront properties that have options to suit ALL wallets… From budget-friendly to luxury hotels, they also have all-inclusive packages and glamping (I know… the dream!). It’s kid-friendly, it’s dog friendly, and it’s ’bout to be your fave vacay hotel chain!

BM Hotels and Resorts has announced rates starting from AED663 per night. These rates are only available for the winter season – RUN! *When you book on the BM website, you’ll get the best available rate AND 15% off on all dining outlets, 25% off on watersports, plus early check-in and late checkout (only for BM Beach Hotel and BM Beach Resort).

But first up, you need to choose your vacay spot: Here’s the low-down on each property

Choose your property! BM Beach Resort, BM Beach Hotel and Longbeach Campground are lined up to welcome you on your dream staycay

The BM Beach Resort – Love views? Wait ’till you see the Al Marjan views directly from 500 meters of private sandy beach. This is a totally idyllic location, it’s dog-friendly and one that’s got a mix of restos and entertainment options, a great fit for couples, groups, solo travellers, and the whole family!

The BM Beach Hotel is a modern hotel, with a wide mix of family-friendly activities, a private beach, gardens perfect for a stroll, and you’ve got famous BM service at your disposal 24-7 – Perfect!

The Longbeach Campground takes glamping to another level. It’s Insta FAB with 300 meters of beach to enjoy, coupled with heaps of activities from yoga to movies under the stars, it’s also an all-inclusive price which makes your vacay totally stress-free.

Nab the best rates right now: Get winter rates from AED663 and heaps of discounts when you book on the BM website right here

A food-filled weekend where you can hit the waves, chill by the pool and bring your doggo – What more could you want?! The winter deals are flying out the door, make your bookings now before it’s too late!

The important bits

Where? Ras Al Khaimah

