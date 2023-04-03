Ramadan Shopping! A Gorgeous Collection Drops At The GCC’s Biggest Shopping Destination

It’s a blooming beautiful fashion season this Ramadan!

Fashion lovers, take notes! Centrepoint has pulled out all the stops for Spring and Ramadan this season, style is truly in bloom, and your wardrobe is about to resemble a meadow thanks to these fabulous looks. The famous store just dropped a unique campaign, and it’s genuinely WOW!

Rediscover nature with these Ramadan high-fashion looks at affordable prices

Gorgeous flowy frocks and AH-MAYZING fashion accessories… We SEE YOU!

Four great brands are working together on affordable styles and products that are perfect for a Ramadan like no other

Centrepoint has gone above and beyond with these seriously wearable pieces, so if you’re looking for seasonal style inspo’… look NO further, Centrepoint has got you!

There are looks for guys and gals and for all ages. This is your one-stop-shop for Stunning (with a capital S!) style!

& we’re talking ALL ages. If you’re looking for a playful Ramadan wardrobe for the little ones look NO further

The girls’ line features dramatic bows and eye-catching florals, while the boys’ collection boasts unique geometric prints. All of the fun and ALL of the style!

The important bits:

Available across the UAE and KSA

