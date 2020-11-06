RCB Captain Virat Kohli Had The Ultimate Birthday Party In Dubai

The IPL has got everyone at the edge of their seats with the playoffs beginning in full swing. Besides being qualified for the playoffs, the Royal Challengers Bangalore team had another reason to celebrate and bring in some cake – Captain Kohli’s birthday! Virat Kohli turned 32 in Dubai and had an amazing party at midnight with his teammates and his wife, top-notch actress-producer, Anushka Sharma. The mega celebration happened on what looks like a docked yacht

Kohli’s birthday party featured totally adorable messages from his teammates for his birthday and the ‘next phase’ of his life (Anushka and the skip are soon-to-be parents for the first time!) In case you were wondering about the safety issues – the team like other players from the IPL is being kept in a bio-secure bubble. All members have also taken mandatory PCR tests to be extra careful. Kohli’s teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to give him all his love and wishes publicly

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Virat bhaiya 🎂🎂 stay blessed and healthy always 🥳 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Nov 4, 2020 at 11:51pm PST

Besides Chahal, Shivam Dube also documented the celebrations at the yacht as Kohli became a victim of the classic cake smash

Kohli’s fellow batsman and close friend AB De Villiers got caught up in the cake battle too

Anushka treated the fans later on Kohli’s birthday to share these cute pictures on the ‘gram

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:52pm PST