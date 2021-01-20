Best Of Dubai
READER VOTES: The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants To Try In Dubai In 2021
Chop chop, get your chopsticks ready! We asked you guys your favorite Chinese food outlets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and we were flooded with responses. The competition for the best Chinese resto is big and we’ve come to a conclusion.
How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?
- Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
- The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
- The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered
10. Chowking, Mall of the Emirates
Dim sum-body say reasonable prices and yummy food?! Absolutely.
Click here to know more.
9. Chin Chin
Quality and affordable, can’t go wrong.
Click here to get your wok on!
8. Panda Chinese, Sheikh Zayed Road
Very delicious and leaves you wonton more!
Click here to learn more.
7. Asian Wok, Jumeirah Lake Towers
Everything’s made from scratch and you can tell.
Click here to learn more.
6. Soy, The Dubai Mall
You’ll love this place SOY much!
Click here to learn more.
5. Din Tai Fung, The Dubai Mall
There’s always a queue here for good reason.
Click here to know more.
4. New Shanghai, The Dubai Mall
We’re all a-bao this restaurant!
Click here to know more.
3. Hakassan, Atlantis The Palm
Well worth the p(rice)!
Click here to know more.
2. Royal China, Dubai International Financial Center
What a fortune it is to dine here! 🥠
Click here to know more.
And now the drum roll please for number one is… 🥁
1. Shanghai Me, DIFC
Fine dining… at its finest.
Click here to know more.