This Leading Real Estate Company Is Throwing Away Paper Contracts

Many of the Dubai government departments went paper-free ages ago and it’s created such a positive outcome for the environment. In fact, it’s the world’s first government to turn 100% paperless! In turn, this has saved the government AED1.3 BILLION and 14 million man-hours.

Now can you imagine the mountains of paper used by real estate companies? It could be as tall and grand as Mt. Everest. This company though decided to make a million times the difference to buyers and of course the environment. Ezytrac Properties is one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Dubai that’s developed the first-ever paperless transaction in the entire Emirates.

Ezytrac Properties is minimizing the paper mountain by going completely digital

We are proud to announce that as of today, the government of Dubai has become the world’s first paperless government. pic.twitter.com/d1aDHEDgOC — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 11, 2021

Ezytrac Properties is the first real estate company to offer paperless transactions… goodbye paper contracts!

Many real estate companies spend HOURS and effort on drafting pages of contracts for property owners, buyers, and tenants because every party needs to go through it and sign it. But not this company… they’re innovatively cutting out the papers including contracts, receipts, invoices, and digital inspections with QR codes.