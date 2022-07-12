د . إAEDSRر . س

This Leading Real Estate Company Is Throwing Away Paper Contracts

Many of the Dubai government departments went paper-free ages ago and it’s created such a positive outcome for the environment. In fact, it’s the world’s first government to turn 100% paperless! In turn, this has saved the government AED1.3 BILLION and 14 million man-hours.

Now can you imagine the mountains of paper used by real estate companies? It could be as tall and grand as Mt. Everest. This company though decided to make a million times the difference to buyers and of course the environment. Ezytrac Properties is one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Dubai that’s developed the first-ever paperless transaction in the entire Emirates.

Ezytrac Properties is minimizing the paper mountain by going completely digital

Ezytrac Properties is the first real estate company to offer paperless transactions… goodbye paper contracts!

Many real estate companies spend HOURS and effort on drafting pages of contracts for property owners, buyers, and tenants because every party needs to go through it and sign it. But not this company… they’re innovatively cutting out the papers including contracts, receipts, invoices, and digital inspections with QR codes.

EZY Contracts is an end-to-end online service developed by Ezytrac Properties Dubai, which is supported by various digital devices. The digital signing via a paperless procedure ensures that all contracts and transaction processes are efficient and successful in such a dynamic market. The parties to the contracts can sign contracts via email without any sign-in process and can be accessed online five years from the contract creation date. Not only in contracts but also in regard to transactions, Ezytrac Properties has introduced paperless receipts, paperless invoices, and digital inspections with QR codes which makes complete transactions paperless.
Ezytrac Properties Dubai is a registered Real Estate and Property Management company with Dubai regulatory and authorities, Specialize in Property Management and Leasing Services. Ezytrac Properties maintains a strong market presence with a new corporate look. We boast a Management Team with over 7 years of experience in the industry which is rarely matched in today’s property market. With innovative electronic marketing strategies, commitment to personal relationships, and aggressive ongoing annual growth targets in place, the Group is planning to progress well into the future

