Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Lesa Milan Praises Show’s Positive Image Of Women In Dubai

With a radiant smile and dressed in a stunning purple outfit, Real Housewives of Dubai star Lesa Milan made a memorable appearance on The Lovin Dubai Show, serving up some exclusive tea for viewers to sip on.

During her interview, Lesa provided The Lovin Dubai Show with a tantalizing glimpse into the world of the Real Housewives of Dubai. With her trademark wit and charm, she shared juicy details about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

“There’s always going to be a little bit of drama,” Lesa chuckled, “but what makes our group so special is that we always manage to come back together in the end, and it ends up being positive. But let’s face it, when you put a bunch of type A personality women together, a little bit of drama is inevitable.”

Indeed, drama appears to be a key ingredient in the recipe for reality TV success, and the upcoming season promises a lot of it.

One of the most heartwarming moments from Lesa’s interview on The Lovin Dubai Show was when she opened up about her family’s experience on the show. “My kids were devastated over the goat for a long time,” she revealed, referring to a memorable moment from a previous season. “But in our culture, giving a goat is a symbol of love, and it’s a significant gesture.”

Lesa also reflected on the impact of the show on her life and the lives of her fellow cast members. “I believe our show has been a profoundly positive image for women in Dubai,” she said. “We’re thriving, and women’s empowerment is a significant focus here. Our show exemplifies that.”

The highly anticipated Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 premieres on OSN on June 3rd. Don’t miss out on the excitement!

