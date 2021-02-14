This Is The First Image Of The Red Planet From The Emirates Mars Mission

Last week, the Hope Probe successfully entered the orbit of the Red Planet now, two years of scientific fun begins.

The first image of Mars has been shared from the Hope Probe to the UAE. 493 million kilometres later, the first image catches the planet at sunrise, how . It was taken from 25,000km over the Martian surface.

The Emirates Mars Mission carries three scientific instruments including an EXI digital exploration camera, which has the specific needs to provide the high-res needed to capture the Red Planet.

The Probe captured the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons (centre), emerging into the early morning sunlight.

The Ruler of Dubai was one of the first to share an image of the Red Planet