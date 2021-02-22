WIN: 2 Tickets To The Art of Flight Dubai's SNOW CINEMA Premiere

A FAABB prize here for Lovin Extra members ONLY!

The Art of Flight is a genuine masterpiece movie about snowboarding. First released in 2011, it’s got cult status to this day and fans are still blown away by the cutting-edge cinematography and incredible locations.

It’s never been seen on a really big screen… Until now! This is the Art of Flight’s first-EVER theatre release at none other than VOX Snow Cinema at Mall of the Emirates.

The lucky winners get to see the Red Bull movie on the big screen for the first time AND you’ll get to be all snug at the incredible Snow Cinema. How cool is that?! Pun definitely intended.

The premiere with Redbull is happening on February 23 at 7pm and we have a total of 2 tickets (1 ticket gives access to two people) for Lovin Extra members. Yaay!

To enter, answer this one simple question…