Refuel With Fab Festive Offers Coming Your Way At Unisat
There’s no better time to head on down to Unisat to get some generous festive offers!
How generous you ask? Well 50% off kinda generous, the up to 50% discount will apply on a variety of items so make your way to the bottle shop chain in Ajman ASAP.
Best part? The buzzing shop is a mere 30 mins drive from Dubai and is 100000x closer than UAQ and RAK. In a rush or too lazy to go on lengthy drives, then Unisat is your best bet (in terms of location as well as price).
Background check: Unisat is nearly a decade old bottle shop chain and is in the business of offering UNREAL deals on vino, hops, spirits and more across all its TEN branches in Ajman.
Stock up your counters and with up to 50% discounts at Unisat and get a FREE bottle when you spend over AED500 – KACHINGG! Freebies FTW!
Avail all the best offers and drive back home refuelled, with NO liquor license required whatsoever.
FYI, apart from showering shoppers with BRILL bargains, Unisat Emirates Store also flexes on being one of the UAE’s biggest bottle shop
And the bottle shop that has a wide range of popular spirits on sale, the Emirates Store has been newly renovated for a super easy shopping experience.
Your new go-to store also drops new offers EVERY. SINGLE. MONTH so follow on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date!
Here’s a map to show just how close the store really is from Dubai
That’s not all! Get a FREE bottle with every AED500 purchase
Timings? Open from 9 am to 12am daily
For online delivery, click here.
Call 0561199527 or 0561199518 for more deets!
Google location: https://g.page/unisat-emirates-liquor-shop?gm.