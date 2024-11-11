Regional Leading Online Trading Broker CFI Announces $1 Trillion In Trading Volume!

A regional leading online trading provider is expanding internationally following a phenomenal period of growth.

CFI, the region’s leading broker, is breaking milestones as the online trading broker surpassed $1 trillion in Q3 2024. The pioneer of AI-driven trading tools and applications allowed CFI to achieve a 34.47% growth from Q2 2024 and a 129.4% surge compared to Q3 2023.

A rapidly increasing client base and smart technology has led to impressive growth

Strategic partnerships encouraged this high-speed trajectory

Partnerships with personalities including F1 star Lewis Hamilton joining as CFI’s Global Brand Ambassador, as well as the UFC Fight Night sponsorship (and their trading volume has been rising faster than that fight between Khamzat Chimaev & Robert Whittaker)!

This growth highlights the trust CFI has in the MENA region, something that has been reaffirmed with the company’s dedication to local organizations, such as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Partnership, which reinforced CFI’s status as a homegrown leader in the Emirates. On top of this, CFI has been expanding its local operations from its Dubai headquarters to Abu Dhabi.

CFI eyes global expansion

CFI has also become a regional player in Jordan, starting with a partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, and only adding to its local partnerships with the Jordan Football Association (JFA) Partnership Extension with the Jordanian Pro League, now renamed the ‘Jordanian Pro League – CFI.’

Beyond strengthening local partnerships, CFI has been boldly expanding into other markets, such as its Azerbaijan acquisition. CFI acquired AzFinance İnvestisiya Şirkəti (AzFinance Investment Company), making it the first international trading company to establish a local, regulated presence in Azerbaijan.

With a rapidly increasing client base (45.93% in funded accounts from Q2 2024 and a 128.75% increase from Q3 2023) due to its investment in technology and expanding partnerships, it looks like this is only the beginning!

