A Remote Island In Ireland Has The ULTIMATE Dream Job But It Comes With A Slight Catch

An island in Ireland (see what we did there?) wants to hire TWO lucky caretakers to live there for a year. On the surface, it sounds like the ultimate dream. After all, you get 1100 acres worth of untouched land, enveloped in nature’s goodness and NO human interaction. An introvert would live their very best lives at Great Blasket indeed.

Picture this: fresh sea air, local wildlife, and no residents other than you The only issue? There will be no electricity, running water and since its mostly uninhabited, you’ll have lots of quiet time to yourself. So you may be wondering, what’s there to do for a job in a ‘practically’ remote island? Apart from the privilege of switching off, call it a social media detox, you can revel in the glory of the planet. The job entails taking care of the island, managing a coffee shop and a holiday cottage. Doesn’t this sound like a Christmas Netflix special just waiting to happen?

It’s SO beautiful! If you’re interested, here’s what you have to do: Today’s (January 22) the last day to apply so if you’re actually down to leave everything behind for a year, click on this link and apply. If you do get chosen for the job, let us know how it goes!

*packs bags*