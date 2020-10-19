Calling it: If you’re looking for a new set of wheels, renting a car makes sooooo much sense. Not only is it safer if your next paycheque is on shaky ground, but it’s also hassle-free in comparison with the long arduous process of buying a car and if you’re a commitment-phobe, (*cough, me!) renting makes heaps of sense! This post will give you the low-down on a car subscription service; a new digital app called Carasti that’s providing a cheaper, flexible and convenient alternative to owning or leasing. Psst! You can get AED250 off your first month. Use code LD250 at checkout! Vroom vroom! Here Are 4 Things You Need To Know Before Renting A Car In Dubai

4. You can do it on an app and it takes THREE minutes Three MINUTES and you’re done, peeps! Simply have your Emirates ID and driving licence at the ready, download Carasti, and in a few quick taps, you’ll be sorted. Insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance are all included in one subscription price and there are NO deposits or long-term fixed commitments. You can even pause your plan when you go on holiday so you’re not paying for your car whilst you’re not using it! Hello, easy street! Car prices start at AED1,149 per month and the variety is seriously good

3. You can drive the car you want, when you want AND access a huge car collection, without owning any! But the beauty of Carasti is you can SWITCH your wheels every month. THINK of the possibilities! Have family in town? Then, my friend, you’ll need an SUV. Have a bae you’re trying to impress? Then a 2-seater convertible has your name all over it. Saving cash? Then choose a more economical car. Check out the massive variety here.

2. Delivery of your car takes a maximum of FOUR hours If you get started RIGHT NOW, you could have a new car on your drive by the end of the day. How cool is that?!

1. You just add fuel and drive! When you see a fancy car you wanna buy with a tempting price tag, do you ever think about how much it really costs to own one? On top of your loan repayment, you’ll also have maintenance, insurance and the TIME it takes to sort all these bits and pieces… Ain’t nobody got time for that! Subscribing to a car means all that stuff is sorted. You don’t need to think about the value of your car depreciating over time, you don’t need to go carless when your car needs a service, and you don’t have to worry about chasing up on insurance if your car gets a ding. ‘Nuff said!