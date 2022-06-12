Residents Have Come Together To Save The Last Surf Beach In Dubai By Collecting Cigarette Filters

There’s truly nothing like the Dubai community. When something is in need of aid, the flock of conscious residents will get there and try their best, no matter what.

There’s one last surf beach in Dubai and Surfhouse Dubai and AWS Boards jumped the bandwagon to create a movement to save this beach, along with other likeminded individuals.

Saving the last surfing beach in Dubai one cigarette filter at a time

Cigarette filters may be tiny but be warned, they’re lethal

….environmentally lethal, that is.

Earth Day says that cigarette butts or filters make up the MOST form of plastic waste in the world. Yes, you read that right, about 4.5 trillion individual butts, pollute this planet’s environment.

That’s a HUGE number, and not a lot of the public is aware that these butts are primarily made of plastic. Not cotton or paper. Cigarette filters can take up to 10 years to completely degrade, however; the chemicals released in these butts themselves can stay in the environment for far longer than the filter’s life itself.

The more you know, the better!

Between 50-70 volunteers managed to clean up 40,000 cigarette filters on the beach by Burj al Arab within… 45 minutes

That should probably be a record but this isn’t the final set of numbers yet!

Just imagine how much more we can do, if we multiplied in groups and did this?

The community that’s helping take part in this keeps growing and is always welcome to more volunteers

All you have to do is DM @marta_sustainable on IG to take part in the circular economy program!