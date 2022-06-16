Residents Have Been Asked To Move Out As Palm Jumeirah Building Gets A Brand New Makeover

Palm Jumeirah Building is getting a “residential to serviced” makeover

Tenants of a building in Palm Jumeirah have to vacate their homes within 90 days as plans for remodeling it into a serviced apartment building take place.

The 11-story building being remodeled “Golden Mile 3” is a residential building that’s part of the Golden Mile residential complex, situated on the western trunk of Palm Jumeirah. Featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments as well as 3 bedroom penthouses.

90-days notice

Tenants of Golden Mile 3 have received a 90-day notice period to vacate their homes in order for renovations to take place as the developer plans to turn the residential property into serviced apartments.

Some of the residents of Golden Mile 3 have expressed concerns about the disruption construction has had on their stay and how the move might possibly affect them. But according to a statement to Khaleej times, Nakheel has clarified that it’s facilitating the process by giving tenants 90 days to vacate and then renovate their properties.