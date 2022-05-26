It’s Restaurant Month And These 8 Restos Have Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Any excuse we can get to dine out in Dubai is always accepted but this time around, you have a valid justification for it. Why? It’s restaurant month, of course.

Foodies will understand that there is nothing better than being able to dine on new cuisines or dishes while playing the Gordon Ramsay role of critiquing to determine which dishes one prefers over the other. That’s just the fun of heading out to a new restaurant to dine.

OR, if you have a firm favourite where you know you’re in for an evening of delights, and your fave resto has a fab deal on – it just makes the evening that much better!

Thankfully we also live in a cosmopolitan city, with a plethora of options AND never-ending deals, like the ones this list is about to show you.

From May 8 to June 8 – dine and experience the best of variation at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

via GIPHY

Dine-in their Signature Restaurants for AED 199:

Each of the restaurants in this category has a 3-course set menu! Yum!

Prime68 – a new generation steakhouse with views of the beautiful city

Check out the deal here.

Tong Thai – Revisit the authentic tastes and flavours of Thailand at Tong Thai, with a Thai team ready to serve you the best of the country’s dishes

Check out the deal here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tong Thai (@tongthaidubai)

Izakaya – The upbeat, casual and edgy sushi spot and social destination you have to cross off your foodie bucket list

Check out the deal here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izakaya Dubai (@izakayadubai)

Rang Mahal – Experience the mouthwatering tastes of India, which delivers colourful culinary affairs with delicious food and a relaxed ambience

Check out the deal here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rang Mahal (@rangmahaldubai)

There’re options for casual dining too at just AED 99

From unlimited pizzas, and set menus to burgers and hops, JW Marquis Dubai is pulling out all the stops this Restaurant Month.

Check out the deal here.

Kitchen6* – Delight yourself in an international buffet that serves cuisines from around the world

Check out the deal here

La Farine – Stay stylishly caffeinated with their crafted barista coffee and selection of delicious European cuisine

Check out the deal here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Farine Café & Bakery (@lafarinedxb)

Positano – How about an all-day unlimited pizza at Positano?

Is pizza your favourite food? Always – So…Count. Us. In.

Check out the deal here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Positano Dubai (@positanodxb)

Bridgewater Tavern – A burger and a hop for AED99 is on offer at the best gastropub in Dubai

Check out the deal here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgewater Tavern (@bridgewatertavern)

Book your culinary deal NOW

* This Kitchen6 offer is available for weekdays, lunch and dinner only.

* T&C: No other discounts or promotions are applicable in conjunction with the Restaurant Month offer.

Call 04.414.3000 to book