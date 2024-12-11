RH Luxury Properties: A Week Behind The Scenes Of Luxury Real Estate

Last November, Rebiha Helimi, CEO and founder of RH Luxury Properties, invited the media to spend ten days alongside her, offering an exclusive look into her life as a thriving entrepreneur. From strategic meetings and business appointments to collaborations and media appearances, her trip was a whirlwind of key moments aimed at solidifying her company’s position in the luxury real estate market.

Rebiha’s mission is clear: position RH Luxury Properties as a top real estate agency in Dubai while bridging Africa and Dubai. This unique and strategic positioning is designed to give her company global visibility and unlock new business opportunities.

Collaborating with industry leaders

Upon arriving in Dubai, Rebiha immersed herself in meetings with renowned developers like Damac and Emaar. These discussions highlighted Dubai’s attractive visa programs and their ability to draw a global clientele. As Rebiha put it: “Dubai is a gateway for investors from all over the world.”

A highlight of the trip was the grand launch of Damac Islands at the Coca-Cola Arena. The event showcased a new project promising to redefine luxury living with a paradise island ambiance. Hosted by Amira Sajwani, it included a heartfelt speech by Damac’s founder, Hussein Sajwani, emphasizing the importance of nurturing ambition—a message that resonated deeply with Rebiha.

The focus was building stronger relationships and fostering lasting collaboration

Following the launch, Rebiha attended a lunch with Damac’s international sales team to discuss future collaborations. Later, at her office, she welcomed clients to present RH Luxury Properties’ exclusive projects. Her methodical and pragmatic approach ensures that each day brings new objectives and opportunities.

At Emaar, Rebiha met executives and the sales manager to present her vision for expansion into Africa. Her team also participated in a training session, where they gained insights into innovative strategies for redefining luxury real estate.

Enhancing opportunities for investors

Rebiha’s schedule included attending Mona Kattan’s launch of her new fragrance, Yum Marshmallow Kayali, an event that celebrated women’s leadership. She also gave an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, sharing her bold vision of redefining luxury real estate while exploring investment opportunities in Africa.

A breakfast meeting with Ben Bandari, star of Million Dollar Listing, provided a chance to discuss partnerships in luxury real estate and media. Later, a meeting with Dyuti Parruck, CEO of Decisive Zone, focused on enhancing opportunities for international clients and expanding investor options.

The principles of RH Luxury Properties

The week concluded with Rebiha appearing on the Lovin’ Dubai podcast, where she shared the guiding principles of RH Luxury Properties and her ambitions for the future. To celebrate her team’s efforts, she organized an unforgettable retreat at Sonara Camp in the Dubai desert, featuring safari adventures, sandboarding, falconry, and a campfire under the stars.

Rebiha Helimi exemplifies a visionary entrepreneur blending strategy and creativity to redefine luxury real estate. Her ultimate goal: establish RH Luxury Properties as a global leader, building bridges between continents while offering clients more than just properties—exceptional experiences.