Ricky Martin Is Coming To Dubai This December!

Here’s something to look forward to in December for all Dubai peeps…
Known for his electrifying performances and infectious Latin rhythms that make everyone want to dance, Ricky Martin is set to deliver a show-stopping concert that you want to see!
His breakthrough dates back to 1991 when the artist released Fuego Contra Fuego and the debut album. Now, Ricky Martin’s music is the soundtrack to countless celebrations, and his biggest hits are on repeat worldwide.
Prepare for a night of incredible music, mesmerizing dance routines, and unforgettable moments as Ricky Martin takes the stage in Dubai.
When: Saturday, December 14, 2024
Time: 8:00 PM
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets:
Tickets are selling out fasttt, so make sure to grab yours before they are gone!
