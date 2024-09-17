Ricky Martin Is Coming To Dubai This December!

Here’s something to look forward to in December for all Dubai peeps…

The Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin is bringing his fabulous show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, December 14

Known for his electrifying performances and infectious Latin rhythms that make everyone want to dance, Ricky Martin is set to deliver a show-stopping concert that you want to see!

His breakthrough dates back to 1991 when the artist released Fuego Contra Fuego and the debut album. Now, Ricky Martin’s music is the soundtrack to countless celebrations, and his biggest hits are on repeat worldwide.

This is your chance to enjoy Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs and Shake Your Bon-Bon live alongside a fab show!

Prepare for a night of incredible music, mesmerizing dance routines, and unforgettable moments as Ricky Martin takes the stage in Dubai.

All the deets:

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets:

Diamond: AED 999

AED 999 Golden Circle Standing (21+): AED 499

(21+): AED 499 Platinum: AED 499

AED 499 Silver L1: AED 399

AED 399 Bronze L1: AED 299

Tickets are selling out fasttt, so make sure to grab yours before they are gone!