"Rio's Progress Fills Me With Joy:" Rio's Family Want To Give Him As Much Independence As Possible

“Our objective is to give Rio as much independence as possible”.

Team Angel Wolf is a family that cares deeply about health and fitness. Mum and Dad, Delphine and Nick Watson saw first hand the positive effects sports and an active lifestyle have on their son Rio, a person of determination and so they are driven to communicate this message with the world.

Rio Watson has a very rare chromosome disorder, 1q44 deletion syndrome. His speech and movement are a challenge, however, he has weekly visits to Hope AMC in Dubai, a rehab and pediatric clinic which, along with his family, are committed to helping Rio achieve more independence through rehabilitation.

“Rio has been visiting Hope for four years and seeing his progress fills me with joy”