"Rio's Progress Fills Me With Joy:" Rio's Family Want To Give Him As Much Independence As Possible
“Our objective is to give Rio as much independence as possible”.
Team Angel Wolf is a family that cares deeply about health and fitness. Mum and Dad, Delphine and Nick Watson saw first hand the positive effects sports and an active lifestyle have on their son Rio, a person of determination and so they are driven to communicate this message with the world.
Rio Watson has a very rare chromosome disorder, 1q44 deletion syndrome. His speech and movement are a challenge, however, he has weekly visits to Hope AMC in Dubai, a rehab and pediatric clinic which, along with his family, are committed to helping Rio achieve more independence through rehabilitation.
“Rio has been visiting Hope for four years and seeing his progress fills me with joy”
People who saw the post agree; the Team Angel Wolf Family are inspiring and incredible people
They are my neighbors! Such inspiring and incredible people! I always see Rio around and he’s always happy 🤗❤️ glad for the amazing achievements this family is accomplishing day by day! Keep it up 💫
Via Instagram @dudabacchi
Rio has the enduring support of his family behind him on his journey, including his teenage sister Tia who is equally passionate about health and fitness and promoting the inclusion of people of determination in sport
Rio is a regular at the Hope Abilitation Medical Centre which offers a complete Medical care facility for children
Through his visits, he has improved tremendously and his problem-solving skills have flourished. Rio’s mum said the aim is to help him find skills so he can be the best he can be and to give Rio as much independence as possible.
Join them: Each month the family take on a World Tour challenge, where we’re invited to choose a peak and virtually climb it
Last weekend, Rio and Tia virtually climbed the Victoria Falls in Zambia from their home. Learn more about the monthly challenges here!