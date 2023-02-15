Robots Could Soon Be Delivering Your Food In Dubai

AI is becoming more and more intelligent as the name suggests. It’s doing tasks that people can do, only a lot faster and sometimes more efficiently. Some people believe AI will, or have, taken the jobs of regular folks. It’s not just things like ChatGBT writing essays for students, it’s also robots performing surgeries and… making food deliveries?

RTA, in partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and Talabat UAE, have worked together to test out food delivery robots!

Dubai is testing out autonomous food delivery robots called ‘talabots’

The robots are designed to cover short-distance deliveries, which will increase efficiency, fleet optimisation and reduce carbon emissions – FANCY!

#RTA in partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and talabat UAE, today announced the pilot launch of autonomous food delivery robots, also known as ‘talabots’, in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f@TalabatUAE @diezaofficial pic.twitter.com/5DeDAoVICS — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 15, 2023

These robots are in the trial period in Silicon Oasis

The first phase of the trial will introduce 3 ‘talabots’ to serve residents of Cedre Villas in Silicon Oasis. The robots will travel within a 3-kilometre radius of the Cedre shopping Centre and deliver the items within 15 minutes.

Customers can track their deliveries through an app and receive notifications when their orders are ready for collection (because it can’t ring a doorbell but maybe in the future). The robots are designed to operate safely and securely, with tamper-proof locks and alarms to prevent theft or vandalism. It’s also in line with Dubai’s efforts to switch 25% of all trips to be smart and driverless by 2030.

The Lovin Dubai Show: An Emirati Team Rescue 2 Men Under Rubble 9 Days After The Earthquake

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.