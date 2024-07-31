Rock Out At The Beach And Win Big With Dubai’s Epic Battle Of The Bands!

Get ready, Dubai! The music event of the year is back, and it’s bigger, better, and louder than ever before.

Jack Daniel’s Battle of the Bands is returning to Dubai, and this year it’s taking over the iconic Barasti Beach!

If you’re a musician looking for your big break or a music lover craving live performances, this is the event you can’t miss!

Imagine the crowd buzzing with excitement, and the best up-and-coming bands battling it out on stage. That’s what you can expect at the 2024 Jack Daniel’s Battle of the Bands. This is your chance to dazzle Dubai with your talent and maybe even walk away with an incredible grand prize!

The winning band will score an all-expenses-paid trip to the USA!

*Jack Daniel’s Battle of the Bands T&Cs apply

Yes, you read that right. The lucky winners will visit the legendary Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee and record in a top studio in Nashville. This is your chance to shine!

Are you ready to take the stage? Here’s how you can get in on the action:

Send a short video of your best band performance to barasti.botb@marriott.com by 12th August 2024 .

by . The competition kicks off on 15th August at Barasti Beach. Bands will perform head-to-head every Thursday at 8 pm in the Barasti tent.

Here are the dates: Heat 1: Thursday, 15 August Heat 2: Thursday, 22 August Heat 3: Thursday, 29 August Heat 4: Thursday, 5 September Grand Final: Thursday, 12 September

at Barasti Beach. Bands will perform head-to-head every Thursday at 8 pm in the Barasti tent. Here are the dates:

Whether you’re competing or just enjoying the show, the 2024 Jack Daniel’s Battle of the Bands is set to be an unforgettable experience!

Come down to Barasti Beach every Thursday night, feel the energy, and witness history in the making. Cheer on your favorite bands, soak up the atmosphere, and savor the best Jack Daniel’s cocktails while enjoying incredible live music. Who knows – you might just discover a new favorite!

Plus, with Barasti Beach’s vibrant atmosphere, it’s going to be one epic summer night after another.

Follow @makeitcountuae & @barastibeach for all the latest updates.

T&C apply. Organiser: MMI / Barasti | Sponsor: Jack Daniel’s

Let’s make some noise, Dubai!