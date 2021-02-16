Latest
CONFIRMED! Roger Federer To Play The Dubai Tennis Championship
Roger Federer might have missed the Australian Open but he’s just confirmed his attendance at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships!
The tennis ace has added Dubai to his tennis schedule, which comes as no surprise, the tennis legend is a regular on Dubai courts.
Federer is currently recovering from a knee injury, he missed the Australian Open, so Dubai fans are thrilled to hear he’s confirmed for the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships for 2021.
The Dubai Duty-Free Tennis is happening from March 7 until March 20 and tennis legend Roger Federer has confirmed
Roger Federer has won the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis title EIGHT times
He was forced to withdraw from defending his title in 2020, after he knee-injury affected his game.
The Dubai Tennis always a big draw for women’s players, with nine of the world’s top 10 confirmed for 2021
Fans be like
Roger is playing Dubai, and I´m like 👇 pic.twitter.com/un2mZxve5J
— Dinora (@norinchi_df) February 15, 2021
