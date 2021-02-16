CONFIRMED! Roger Federer To Play The Dubai Tennis Championship

Roger Federer might have missed the Australian Open but he’s just confirmed his attendance at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships!

The tennis ace has added Dubai to his tennis schedule, which comes as no surprise, the tennis legend is a regular on Dubai courts.

Federer is currently recovering from a knee injury, he missed the Australian Open, so Dubai fans are thrilled to hear he’s confirmed for the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships for 2021.

