د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Roger Federer Just Withdrew From The Dubai Following His Doha Loss

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Roger Federer Just Withdrew From The Dubai Following His Doha Loss

Swiss tennis pro Roger Federer announced withdrawing from the Dubai tennis tournament, following a loss in Doha to Nikoloz Basilashvili on Thursday.

The tennis maestro announced his withdrawal via his Facebook page

His decision to withdraw from the Dubai tournament is so he can put in more time into training

Roger Federer lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open, after his comeback to court following two knee surgeries in 2020.

Federer previously won against Daniel Venas of Great Britain.

In his announcement, the 39-year-old said ‘It wa great to be back on the ATP Tour,” adding that he loved every minute playing in Doha again. He also thanked his team for their loyalty and efforts in getting him there, eventually announcing his return to training and withdrawal from Dubai that was to take place next week.

It’s been great to be back on the @atptour , loved every minute playing in Doha once again. 🙌🏼
A big thank you to the…

Posted by Roger Federer on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Listen to The Lovin Daily: Dubai Is Facing Some Road Closures On Friday In Prep For The Ironman 70.3 Dubai

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?