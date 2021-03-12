Roger Federer Just Withdrew From The Dubai Following His Doha Loss

His decision to withdraw from the Dubai tournament is so he can put in more time into training

Roger Federer lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open, after his comeback to court following two knee surgeries in 2020.

Federer previously won against Daniel Venas of Great Britain.

In his announcement, the 39-year-old said ‘It wa great to be back on the ATP Tour,” adding that he loved every minute playing in Doha again. He also thanked his team for their loyalty and efforts in getting him there, eventually announcing his return to training and withdrawal from Dubai that was to take place next week.