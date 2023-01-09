In His Retirement Roger Federer Is Playing Padel In Dubai

Footage of tennis GOAT Rodger Federer playing padel in Dubai has surfaced and nobody is that surprised.

It looks like the Swiss tennis star, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, is still keeping his swing in check with a trip to Dubai Creek & Yacht Club padel courts, where he was spotted playing the popular two-a-side game, that’s much loved in Dubai.

Dubai’s Crown Prince is a big fan of the fast game that’s similar in style to tennis but played on a smaller court, and now it looks like Federer’s bringing his famous forehand to the sport.

Footage of Federer playing padel went live two days ago, it’s already racked up over 300,000 views and it was simply captioned ‘pure talent’

The star has kept a relatively low profile since his retirement, most recently he shared an acceptance of an honorary Swiss Sports Award in December

The star reportedly owns a $23 million penthouse here in Dubai and he’s regularly spotted at restaurants around town so it’s no surprise he’s enjoying retirement here too

