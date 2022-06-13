This Chic Rooftop Lounge In Downtown Dubai Calls Moonlight Dips & Sips By The Pool 

After dark gang, ASSEMBLE!

Summer days call for midnight dips at the posh infinity pools with dazzling views of the Burj K.

The glitzy rooftop venue, LookUp Rooftop Bar, in La Ville Hotel & Suites, has become the go-to spot for peeps looking to soak in that chill Dubai life – right from the heart of the city.

LookUp has introduced a swanky ‘To Infinity and Beyond’ pass this summer, which includes a full day and night access to its award-winning infinity pool

Located at City Walk Dubai, guests are guaranteed stunning views of Dubai’s Skyline from 7am until 10pm.

A full day of lounging by the pool with groovy tracks and fun snacks sounds like the ultimate mid-summer DREAM.

This is your sign to call in a WFH and book your pool date at this class of a venue.

‘To Infinity and Beyond’ promises you a day sunbathing in the venue’s 6 private cabanas or swimming under the moon in its awe-inspiring infinity pool complete with unrivalled views of the world’s tallest skyscraper

Get with the program and head on down to this fine, urban destination for deelish bites and refreshing drinks that complement the newly extended pool pass.

You can buy the day-pass for AED200, which comes inclusive of AED 100 F&B credit, along with access to the hotel’s oasis every day of the week throughout the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ville Hotel & Suites (@lavilledubai)

Issa adult playground at LookUp Rooftop Bar! Round up the squad or pen in some ‘me time’ at this chic lounge: where you can sunbathe or swim under the moonlight to your heart’s desire

Be it a date night or post-work chill scenes, this rooftop glamness will have all your plans looking UP!

So sip, dip & mingle galore.

All the lowdown on the ‘To Infinity and Beyond’ pass:

When? Daily, from 7am to 10pm

Price? AED200 per person inclusive of AED100 F&B Credit

T&C’s: F&B credit only to be redeemed at LookUp.

Children aged 6 -12 receive 50% off.

For reservations and more info, call +971 4 403 3111 or Email ak.dxblv.rest.reservations@autographhotels.com

Website here.