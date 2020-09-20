One Of The World’s Tallest Hotels With Burj Khalifa Views Has Brilliant Long Term Stay Rates

Calling it: I never want to live IN the Burj Khalifa, I want to live in a building that looks directly at it, so you can actually enjoy the view of the stunning building… Is that just me?!

Well, if you’ve been manifesting your DREAM abode complete with an iconic view, we bring you this: You can now LIVE in a hotel in the heart of Sheikh Zayed Road, enjoy the very best view in town and if you want a deal that includes your breakfast and lunch or dinner… You can choose that too! (This is IDEAL for peeps who use their kitchens for little else than extra storage.)

Enter Rose Rayhaan by Rotana…

One of the world’s tallest hotels is now offering long term stay deals from just AED3,799 per month and this includes amazing benefits like free gym, rooftop pool, covered parking, zero bills and discounts on massage therapies you can enjoy IN the hotel!

Here’s why you should call this Burj Khalifa facing hotel your home without breaking the bank