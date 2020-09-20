Latest
One Of The World’s Tallest Hotels With Burj Khalifa Views Has Brilliant Long Term Stay Rates
Calling it: I never want to live IN the Burj Khalifa, I want to live in a building that looks directly at it, so you can actually enjoy the view of the stunning building… Is that just me?!
Well, if you’ve been manifesting your DREAM abode complete with an iconic view, we bring you this: You can now LIVE in a hotel in the heart of Sheikh Zayed Road, enjoy the very best view in town and if you want a deal that includes your breakfast and lunch or dinner… You can choose that too! (This is IDEAL for peeps who use their kitchens for little else than extra storage.)
Enter Rose Rayhaan by Rotana…
One of the world’s tallest hotels is now offering long term stay deals from just AED3,799 per month and this includes amazing benefits like free gym, rooftop pool, covered parking, zero bills and discounts on massage therapies you can enjoy IN the hotel!
Here’s why you should call this Burj Khalifa facing hotel your home without breaking the bank
Deluxe Rooms, studios, one-beds and sky view rooms… gang’s ALL here!
Prices start at AED 3,799 per month and ALL long term-stayers get a fully equipped kitchenette, (no Ikea trips for you!) plus your DEWA, housekeeping and Wi-Fi bills sorted and more.
And if the kitchen is not your friend, make your mum VERY happy and choose the half board package from AED4,499 per month; that’s for the Classic Room and it includes breakfast plus lunch or dinner.
The price deets are as follows
- AED 3,799 per month for Deluxe Room
- AED 4,499 per month for Premium Room (Studio)
- AED 5,499 per month for Classic Suite (One Bedroom)
- AED 6,499 per month for Sky Premium Suite (One Bedroom)
Make your house a home with all of these additional amazing benefits
We know the way to your heart… so we’ll start with the munch deets. You get 50% off ALL f&b in the hotel! But that’s not all, enjoy a free pastry with any hot drink you purchase or tuck into all-you-can-eat freshly baked goodies from Cafe Rose for AED39 per person! Finally, you can opt for a budget-friendly five-meal plan for AED229 that you can use up throughout the month. Handy.com!
You can get a FULL bag of laundry washed AND pressed for AED99 (I would move for this alone!).
And last, but certainly not least, you can get a 30% discount on massage therapies throughout your stay.
Book your long term stay at Rose Rayhaan by Rotana now
Call 04 323 0111 / WhatsApp +971 50 398 9773 / email sales.rose@rotana.com
Find Rose Rayhaan by Rotana here