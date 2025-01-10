DON’T MISS: Round 2 of the Emirates Drift Championship Kicks Off Tomorrow!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
After a sensational Round 1 at the Liwa Festival, presenting…
That’s basically front-row access people! This is going to be one exciting ride, SO BUCKLE UP.
The EDC is now considered one of the top Drift championships in the Middle East, with the support of its fans, drivers and partners. Top teams will battle it on the court with skill and passion, delivering high-flying dunks and intense plays. Join in for an unforgettable display of athleticism and excitement.
Round 2: January 11, 2025
Round 3: January 25, 2025
Round 4: February 8, 2025
View this post on Instagram
Adding to the excitement, Smashi Sports announces a one-month free trial, inviting fans to experience the adrenaline-charged world of EDC without any subscription barriers.
What? Emirates Drifting Championship (EDC)
When? Starts Jan 11
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service