DON’T MISS: Round 2 of the Emirates Drift Championship Kicks Off Tomorrow!

After a sensational Round 1 at the Liwa Festival, presenting…

Emirates Drift Championship is back for Round 2 at the Yas Marina Circuit and homegrown streaming platform Smashi TV will be front and centre to broadcast all those adrenaline-fueled events

That’s basically front-row access people! This is going to be one exciting ride, SO BUCKLE UP.

Watch it on Smashi TV

Don’t miss your chance to watch drifting in the UAE

The EDC is now considered one of the top Drift championships in the Middle East, with the support of its fans, drivers and partners. Top teams will battle it on the court with skill and passion, delivering high-flying dunks and intense plays. Join in for an unforgettable display of athleticism and excitement.

Round 2: January 11, 2025

Round 3: January 25, 2025

Round 4: February 8, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Drift Championship (@emiratesdriftchampionship)

Watch all this and then some more on Smashi Sports

Adding to the excitement, Smashi Sports announces a one-month free trial, inviting fans to experience the adrenaline-charged world of EDC without any subscription barriers.

What? Emirates Drifting Championship (EDC)

When? Starts Jan 11

Watch it on Smashi TV