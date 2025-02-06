Round 4 Of The Emirates Drift Championship: Don’t Miss The Thrill Exclusively On Smashi TV!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Round 4 of the Emirates Drift Championship is about to drop AND you do NOT want to miss it. After an insane Round 3 that had fans holding their breath, the final showdown is going to blow your mind. So buckle up – it’s going to be a ride like no other!
Let’s rewind for a second and look back at Round 3 – the action was off the charts. Intense battles, insane drifts, and plenty of moments that left the crowd cheering. The top drivers definitely gave fans a show, setting the stage for what’s coming next. And after the heart-pounding action, Round 4 is looking even more EPIC, so make sure you’re ready for it!
Here’s the deal: February 8 is the big day, and Smashi TV is your exclusive destination for all the action. That’s right – Smashi TV is bringing you Round 4 live, so you won’t miss any of the heart-racing action. If you haven’t already, subscribe now to get front-row access to the final stage of the championship.
This is an event you won’t want to miss, and Smashi TV is the only place to catch it. Don’t wait – get your subscription now and gear up for Round 4!
