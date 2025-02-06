Latest

Round 4 Of The Emirates Drift Championship: Don’t Miss The Thrill Exclusively On Smashi TV!

By

Round 4 of the Emirates Drift Championship is about to drop AND you do NOT want to miss it. After an insane Round 3 that had fans holding their breath, the final showdown is going to blow your mind. So buckle up – it’s going to be a ride like no other!

Watch it live, EXCLUSIVELY on Smashi TV

Round 3 Recap… It was an intense ride

Let’s rewind for a second and look back at Round 3 – the action was off the charts. Intense battles, insane drifts, and plenty of moments that left the crowd cheering. The top drivers definitely gave fans a show, setting the stage for what’s coming next. And after the heart-pounding action, Round 4 is looking even more EPIC, so make sure you’re ready for it!

Top Performers of Round 3:

  • Karim Rashed – Talk about a beast behind the wheel. This guy has the skills to leave you speechless!
  • Ihab Abu Falah – Precision, focus, and speed – Ihab’s moves were nothing short of amazing.
  • Mohd Al Mansoori – Always a crowd favorite, Mohd’s performance was on fire and he’s gunning for the top spot.

Here’s the deal: February 8 is the big day, and Smashi TV is your exclusive destination for all the action. That’s right – Smashi TV is bringing you Round 4 live, so you won’t miss any of the heart-racing action. If you haven’t already, subscribe now to get front-row access to the final stage of the championship.

Recommended

The Coolest Tech Playground Of MENA Is Coming To Dubai And You Can’t Miss It!The Coolest Tech Playground Of MENA Is Coming To Dubai And You Can’t Miss It!Round 4 Of The Emirates Drift Championship: Don’t Miss The Thrill Exclusively On Smashi TV!Round 4 Of The Emirates Drift Championship: Don’t Miss The Thrill Exclusively On Smashi TV!17 Fun Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Dubai17 Fun Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Dubai

This is an event you won’t want to miss, and Smashi TV is the only place to catch it. Don’t wait – get your subscription now and gear up for Round 4!

Drift fans – Round 4 is coming, and it’s going to be unreal… 

Post Views: 86
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service