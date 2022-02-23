د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

RUN! WIN A Tesla Model 3 Simply By Shopping At The Outlet Village

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It’s time for some guilt-free retail therapy because why not, you’ve probably had a hard week at work and some new additions to your closet might make you feel a lot better. AMIRITE?!

The ultimate destination to get your shopping done is only a stone’s throw from Dubai Parks and Resorts and it’s giving you ALL of the reasons to visit.

The Outlet Village promises a fab retail experience, big deals, and now… the chance to nab one BIG prize

Spend over AED400 at The Outlet Village and you’ll stand the chance to WIN a Tesla Model 3

This Dubai Tuscan-style shopping destination has plenty of spots for you to eat, shop, and simply enjoy! And until March 27, they’re hosting a ‘Spend & Win’ raffle draw so you can get your shopping done and the chance to walk away with a stylish Tesla Model 3.

BRB, dreaming of revving down SZR in my new Tesla!

Important deets

The ‘Spend and Win’ is running from 15 February to 27 March

Spend AED400 at The Outlet Village to take part

Sponsored By
Sponsored Logo
The Outlet Village

If you’re after hot deals on iconic fashion brands, this is your must-stop shopping spot. Luxury fashion labels are showcased in a high-end Tuscan-style mall with architecture inspired by the medieval hill town, San Gimignano. Housing high-end retail brands –including department stores and international dining establishments –not only do we offer renowned labels at value prices, being located next to Dubai Parks and Resorts means we’re easy to find too.

Visit The Outlet Village
The Outlet Village On Instagram

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer