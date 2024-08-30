Saba Yussouf Spills The Tea On Co-Star Feuds And Million-Dollar Wedding Plans!

Saba Yussouf joined The Lovin Dubai show, and Saba Yussouf, star of “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” tackled a range of topics from personal drama to professional triumphs.

When confronted about her on-screen rivalry with fellow cast member Taleen Marie, who had labeled her “boring,” Yussouf responded with characteristic humor and grace. She acknowledged their playful exchanges and clarified that their on-screen conflict was more about drama for the show, while she focused on her successful ventures as a housewife and venture capitalist.

Beyond the drama, Yousef shared her aspirations as a trailblazer for Pakistani women in Dubai, striving to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity. She discussed her unique role on the show, her ambitious plans for a grand wedding, and her venture into supporting female entrepreneurs. Through it all, Yousef remained focused on her core values of loyalty, professional integrity, and personal fulfillment.