Saba Yussouf Spills The Tea On Co-Star Feuds And Million-Dollar Wedding Plans!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Saba Yussouf joined The Lovin Dubai show, and Saba Yussouf, star of “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” tackled a range of topics from personal drama to professional triumphs.
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
When confronted about her on-screen rivalry with fellow cast member Taleen Marie, who had labeled her “boring,” Yussouf responded with characteristic humor and grace. She acknowledged their playful exchanges and clarified that their on-screen conflict was more about drama for the show, while she focused on her successful ventures as a housewife and venture capitalist.
Beyond the drama, Yousef shared her aspirations as a trailblazer for Pakistani women in Dubai, striving to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity. She discussed her unique role on the show, her ambitious plans for a grand wedding, and her venture into supporting female entrepreneurs. Through it all, Yousef remained focused on her core values of loyalty, professional integrity, and personal fulfillment.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service