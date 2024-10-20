‘Saih Al Salam’ Scenic Route Is Getting An Adventure Station, Camel Park & 37 Fun Activities!

His Highness Prince Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with the High Committee of Urban PLanning, approved the master plan to develop Saih Al Salam Scenic Route

The master plan includes building facilities, activities, services and event venues all around the area. The project is expected to transform Dubai’s countryside into a beautiful landscape.

This will include extending the cycling track there by 79 kilometers making it stretch to a total of 157 kilometers.

The plans will also involve the creation of five tourist destinations around the main road

These destinations are divided into categorized stations; wildlife station, main centre station, adventures station, cultural experience station and desert adventures station.

The Main Centre station will consist of a marketplace, open air cinema and well-being camps. This station will be located near Al Qudra lakes.

Then,near flamingo lake, there will be the Wildlife station which will have a hot air balloon service, luxury camps on both sides of the lake, elevated hiking trails and kayak tours.

The Adventure station will be near Lake Expo and it will encompass and adventure park near Oryx, sandy trails for sports, camps and restaurants.

The Cultural Experience station will be placed near Camel Farm and it will involve camel riding, a heritage majlis, entertainment theatre, sandy sports, motorbiking and desert safaris.

Lastly, the Desert Adventure Station, it will host activities like dune climbing, sand skiing, sand boarding and desert safari as well.

These developments are all part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This project aims to increase the amount of visitors by 600% by 2040.

Along with the Saih Al Salam Scenic Routes’ development, 37 projects and initiatives for the development of Dubai’s countryside have been approved and are to be executed over the next five years with the funds of AED 390 million.

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan is expected to cement Dubai’s status as one of the world’s best cities when it comes to quality of life & the highest levels of well-being for residents and visitors.

