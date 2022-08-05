Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Was Recently Spotted At Dubai Mall

A recent video of Salman Khan walking down Dubai Mall has gone virallll

The beloved Bollywood actor is reported to have come to Dubai to unwind before returning to work in September. Yep, just another day spotting celebrities casually walk around in Dubai.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Khan has come to the UAE to collaborate with famous Dubai-based Tajik singer Abdu Rozik

The two have teamed up for Khan’s latest upcoming movie Bhaijaan, which is a comedy family-drama set to release on December 30, 2022. The movie was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

