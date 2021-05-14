Bollywood Fans Are Hyped After Salman Khan's Latest Movie 'Radhe' Finally Hit UAE Screens

Salman Khan’s new film hit theaters during Eid and fans of the star have not stopped raving about it since. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, a new live action movie by one of Bollywood’s biggest names, has finally hit the UAE theaters after its grand premiere on May 13. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai premiered at Reel cinemas across the UAE this week Image Credits: Twitter @MaaNey

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Khan’s new film is based on the 2017 Korean film ‘The Outlaws’

It stars the likes of other big names in Bollywood like Jackie sheriff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani

Thanks to Dubai’s ‘advance booking’ option, hyped up peeps got to watch the movie hassle-free Otherwise, a Salman Khan would have definitely be BOOKED out for days.

Crazy advance booking in Dubai ..

Had it a normal release it would hv definitely shattered every possible record in a wek itself..#Radhe — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) May 12, 2021

It’s only been out for a day but has already been getting positive reviews

Hearing all over positive reviews of #Radhe exited #SalmanKhan as reckless cop #RandeepHooda as baddie 💀 Dubai Review of Radhe is B.L.O.C.K.B.U.S.T.E.R 💯 pic.twitter.com/yGjwkDmTGz — Md Hussain S 🇮🇳 (@MdHusanyS) May 13, 2021

While others say this movie could be Salman Khan’s best career performance ever Big statement there.

Just watched #Radhe at Dubai focus mall. WHAT A MOVIE. Rollercoaster ride of emotions. Career best performance of #SalmanKhan. Mega blockbuster. Must watch for all 🤩 — Dinkan (@Dinkan_) May 12, 2021

Will you be watching it?