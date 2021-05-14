د . إAEDSRر . س

Bollywood Fans Are Hyped After Salman Khan's Latest Movie 'Radhe' Finally Hit UAE Screens

Salman Khan’s new film hit theaters during Eid and fans of the star have not stopped raving about it since.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, a new live action movie by one of Bollywood’s biggest names, has finally hit the UAE theaters after its grand premiere on May 13.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai premiered at Reel cinemas across the UAE this week

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Khan’s new film is based on the 2017 Korean film ‘The Outlaws’

It stars the likes of other big names in Bollywood like Jackie sheriff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani

 

 

Thanks to Dubai’s ‘advance booking’ option, hyped up peeps got to watch the movie hassle-free

Otherwise, a Salman Khan would have definitely be BOOKED out for days.

It’s only been out for a day but has already been getting positive reviews

While others say this movie could be Salman Khan’s best career performance ever

Big statement there.

Will you be watching it?

