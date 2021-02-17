Is This The Best Tab On The Market? Here Are 5 Reasons That Will Sway You

We own laptops, we own smartphones, but the lucky ones own the trifecta… And if you know, you know. I’m talking about the tab, my friend! We work on our laptops, we get social on our phones, but what about games, TV, internet shopping? The tab IS your best friend. They’ve been on the market awhile, but Samsung’s latest addition is seriously slick with a slice of cool! The Galaxy Tab S7 | S7+ is here to change the way you work and play and here are 5 solid reasons to put it on your 2021 wishlist Tempted? There are offers right now until February 28! Scroll down or see here for more deets

5. Skip the cinema: You’ve got a cinematic movie experience in your hands These speakers SPEAK to you. You’ve got a Quad speaker sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos, the perfection of this tech is intense, and if you care about quality audio, this is it. Plus you’ve got the Super AMOLED display, and a low blue light, meaning if you’ve got a Harry Potter marathon on your bucket list, the tab is your perfect companion. Not just that, this GENUINELY doubles as a PC, and you can flip from big screen to a bigger PC experience, when using Samsung DeX, by simply snapping the keyboard. Handy.com!

4. It’s fast, like REALLY fast We’re talking PC speeds, in the palm of your hand. And it’s all thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform, meaning you can play intense games, scroll the gram, and work on that project, MINUS the lag. These offers are only available until February 28, 2021. More deets here!

3. Once you use the S Pen, you won’t know how you lived without it Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it, the Tab comes with a brand new S Pen featuring uber-low latency, that’s SUPER responsive and very capable of keeping up with your scribbles! Making your life a whole lot easier, this magnetic pen works on PDFs, Microsoft Office apps and all of your notes can by synced to the device. GENIUS!

2. Do you like POWER? Step up! Gamers will love this efficient battery, but it’s basically perfect for ANYONE who needs a battery that’s gonna last all day long, plus brill graphics, and immersive screen at your fingertips. But the best bit? It’s also got a jaw-dropping 120Hz Display, the quality of this is sublime!

1. It’s super stylish Tbh, style is so important, and if you’re looking for a clean look, the tab is thin, light and durable and, that’s not all… You’ve got choices! Coming in a number of super sleek options; Mystic Navy, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze hues, the Galaxy Tab S7 | S7+ design is sturdy and chic all-in-one.