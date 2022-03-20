د . إAEDSRر . س

Expo 2020

Saudi Arabia Takes Home The Title For The Best Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Saudi Arabia Takes Home The Title For The Best Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

The Saudi pavilion has won many accolades and continues to be one of the most popular pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. EXHIBITOR Magazine, which is the primary evaluator of Expo world fairs has given Saudi the award for best pavilion in the large suites category.

The pavilion also bagged two honorary awards in the category of the best exterior design and best display.

 

The pavilion also has three Guinness World Records under its belt: the biggest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain (32 meters), and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (about 1240 square meters).

The Saudi pavilion is currently hosting an art exhibition that is filled with creative installations by Saudi artists. Not to be missed!

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer