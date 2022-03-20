Saudi Arabia Takes Home The Title For The Best Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

The Saudi pavilion has won many accolades and continues to be one of the most popular pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. EXHIBITOR Magazine, which is the primary evaluator of Expo world fairs has given Saudi the award for best pavilion in the large suites category.

The pavilion also bagged two honorary awards in the category of the best exterior design and best display.

The #SaudiArabia Pavilion continues to gain international recognition for its design and features! 🇸🇦#KSAatExpo2020#Expo2020 pic.twitter.com/0JfFgQEAfa — Saudi Arabia at Expo 2020 Dubai (@KSAExpo2020) March 19, 2022

The pavilion also has three Guinness World Records under its belt: the biggest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain (32 meters), and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (about 1240 square meters).

The Saudi pavilion is currently hosting an art exhibition that is filled with creative installations by Saudi artists. Not to be missed!