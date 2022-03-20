Expo 2020
Saudi Arabia Takes Home The Title For The Best Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai
The Saudi pavilion has won many accolades and continues to be one of the most popular pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. EXHIBITOR Magazine, which is the primary evaluator of Expo world fairs has given Saudi the award for best pavilion in the large suites category.
The pavilion also bagged two honorary awards in the category of the best exterior design and best display.
The #SaudiArabia Pavilion continues to gain international recognition for its design and features! 🇸🇦#KSAatExpo2020#Expo2020 pic.twitter.com/0JfFgQEAfa
— Saudi Arabia at Expo 2020 Dubai (@KSAExpo2020) March 19, 2022
The pavilion also has three Guinness World Records under its belt: the biggest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain (32 meters), and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (about 1240 square meters).
The Saudi pavilion is currently hosting an art exhibition that is filled with creative installations by Saudi artists. Not to be missed!
We are proud to present our latest art exhibition which fuses modern art and technology and takes our visitors on an inspiring audiovisual journey.
Check it out at the #SaudiArabia Pavilion!#16Windows#KSAatExpo2020#Expo2020 pic.twitter.com/R9zV9z0DIY
— Saudi Arabia at Expo 2020 Dubai (@KSAExpo2020) March 16, 2022