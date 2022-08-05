SCAM ALERT: Emirates IS NOT Doing A Giveaway For Free Round Trip Tix

We’re sorry to break this to you…but Emirates is NOT in fact, giving away free round-trip tickets to Europe, Asia, or any other domestic flights. So if you come across a social media post with the above information- Stop!

Users have been seeing a social media post from Emirates asking them to fill out a survey for two free round-trip tickets

The post has been going viral, but Emirates was quick to clarify that there is no such competition happening at the time.

LovinDubai reached out for comment to Emirates and received an official statement from an official spokesperson from the airline stating that all competitions and giveaways are hosted only through official channels- such as their social media account that has been verified with a blue tick.

Emirates is aware that there are online competitions circulating regarding giveaways. This is not an official competition and we advise caution. All Emirates authorised content is hosted on our official channels, including our social media accounts marked with a blue tick.

Question: Is this a genuine @emirates offer? It seems suspicious, and likely a phishing scam. The link I was sent via WhatsApp from a trusted contact, is a tinyurl so one cannot make out the exact link address; and the menu or search are not active links. pic.twitter.com/xlgKgTLv6p — E P Creative Media (@EPCreativeMedia) August 4, 2022

The scam asked users to answer a short survey for the tickets

Users were redirected to a TinyUrl link asking questions like, “Do you know Emirates Airlines?”

