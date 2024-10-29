Score Big: Win Baseball United Tickets Nov 7-10!

Baseball fans, get hyped! Lovin’ is doing an exclusive ticket giveaway to experience the Baseball United Arab Classic live in Dubai! The Arab Classic begins next week, so you need to score yourself some tickets ASAP!

National teams from UAE, Palestine, KSA, India, Pakistan and more will face off in an exciting four-day showdown for the Arab Classic Championship.

All you have to do is answer the questions below, and try your luck…

Here’s a breakdown of the ticket options you could win:

Morning Pass: Gain access to all morning games:

• November 7th: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM (3 games)

• November 8th & 9th: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (3 games each day)

*Gates open 1 hour before session start times.

Evening Pass: Gain access to all evening games:

• November 7th: 3:30 PM – 10:30 PM (3 games)

• November 8th & 9th: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM (2 games each day)

*Gates open 1 hour before session start times.

Playoff Passes (November 10th):

Six teams will advance to the playoffs, featuring three rounds:

– Quarterfinals: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM (2 games)

– Semifinals: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM (2 games)

– Championship: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM (1 game)

Separate passes are available for each round: Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Championship.

*Gates open 1 hour before start times.

Separate passes are available for each playoff round: quarterfinals, semifinals, and the grand championship. Stay tuned for more details on how to enter this epic giveaway! This is your chance to witness history in the making as baseball takes over Dubai in a big way.

*Terms and Conditions apply

-Winners must be available to attend on given dates. Dates cannot be transferred