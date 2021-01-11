BREAKING: Scotland Removes Dubai From Its 'Travel Corridor' List

Despite a ‘travel-corridor’ (AKA: special status for travellers that removes the requirement to isolate on arrival) from the UAE to the UAE, Scotland has introduced restrictions for all travellers arriving from Dubai.

The latest advice from the UK Government website states that people travelling to Scotland must isolate on return, as of January 11, after 4am. As of now, people returning to England, Northern Ireland, and Wales from the UAE do not need to isolate.