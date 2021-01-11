Coronavirus
BREAKING: Scotland Removes Dubai From Its 'Travel Corridor' List
Despite a ‘travel-corridor’ (AKA: special status for travellers that removes the requirement to isolate on arrival) from the UAE to the UAE, Scotland has introduced restrictions for all travellers arriving from Dubai.
The latest advice from the UK Government website states that people travelling to Scotland must isolate on return, as of January 11, after 4am. As of now, people returning to England, Northern Ireland, and Wales from the UAE do not need to isolate.
If you are returning to Scotland from Dubai on or after 4am on 11 January, you need to self-isolate on your return. Check the latest guidance for Scotland.
If you are returning to England, Northern Ireland, and Wales from the UAE on or after 4am on 14 November, you do not need to self-isolate on your return. Check the latest guidance for England, Northern Ireland, and Wales.
Entry restrictions to the UAE remain the same, all residents returning still require approval and must present a negative PCR test
- Travellers to Dubai from the UK have the option to either present a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on departure from the UK, which was taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure or to take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport. Those tested on arrival will have to isolate pending the result of the COVID-19 PCR test. Travellers may also be required to undertake a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai regardless of whether they were tested before departure
See the full list of entry requirements here