SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Is Bringing You An Adventure That Truly Makes A Difference!

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi…the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park! This one-of-a-kind destination seamlessly combines education, entertainment, and conservation to create an experience like no other.

With the launch of its groundbreaking ‘Admission with a Mission’ initiative, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is taking its commitment to marine life and environmental protection to the next level

Now that’s what you call revolutionary!

Every ticket purchased supports the vital research, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts led by the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center. This means your visit not only guarantees an incredible day of discovery but also contributes to the protection of marine life and the Arabian Gulf’s fragile ecosystem.

So every step you take isn’t just fun, but also it’s meaningful! You’ll be part of a bigger mission to protect marine life and champion sustainability.

It’s an immersive marine adventure and a dream learning experience all in one

SeaWorld Yas Island offers guests an educational and entertaining journey like no other. From up-close animal encounters to awe-inspiring presentations, every moment is designed to deepen your connection with the ocean and its wonders.

Learn about diverse marine species, uncover the secrets of their habitats, and leave inspired to play a part in conservation efforts

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, takes you on a journey through eight uniquely themed realms, each offering a distinct perspective on marine life and the interconnectedness of our planet. Immerse yourself in the inspiring ‘One Ocean’ story that showcases the vital connection between life on Earth and our oceans.

Marvel at incredible animal presentations that highlight the beauty and intelligence of marine animals, creating unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages

Perfect for families, this destination seamlessly blends entertainment with meaningful education, ensuring an experience that is both fun and enlightening.

It’s a season of wonder, excitement, and cool surprises!

Every visit to SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi directly supports the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center’s conservation initiatives. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to marine life research, rescue, and rehabilitation, making a tangible impact on the Arabian Gulf’s marine ecosystem.

Plan your visit to SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and be part of a transformative mission to protect our oceans while enjoying an unparalleled adventure

Your ticket isn’t just entry to a marine wonderland; it’s a step toward making a real difference in marine conservation.

Celebrate the wonders of the ocean and join the global movement to protect our seas…SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi awaits your arrival!