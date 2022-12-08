Secure Your Table Bookings For The Final Matches Of The World Cup Now

The World Cup has been everything it was cracked up to be… and there’s more to come!

8 teams have reached the Quarter Finals and it’s everything to play for. Fan Zones are packed for every match, so if you want to secure your table, we urge you to book ASAP!

Note: The price points for ISD have changed for the final matches, see them below.

Every second counts: Defending champs France delivered to secure a spot in the Quarter Finals



Book it in: Here’s the schedule for the quarter-finals

Quarter Finals

Quarter Finals Fri 9th December 7 pm – Croatia vs Brazil

11 pm – Netherlands vs Argentina Sat 10th December 7 pm – Morocco vs Portugal

11 pm – England vs France

Semi-Finals: 13 & 14th December at 11pm

Third place playoffs: Sat 17th Dec at 7pm

Finals: Sunday 18th Dec at 7pm

The new offers for the final matches

The offer has changed for their tickets, the F&B voucher is now equivalent value to the ticket price.

Quarter Finals – Pay AED 100 for a ticket and get an AED 100 voucher

Semi Finals – Pay AED 125 for a ticket and get an AED 125 voucher

3rd Place playoff – Pay AED 125 for a ticket and get an AED 125 voucher

Finals – Prices TBC

The important bits:

Book your tickets in advance ASAP!

Easy access, plenty of free parking with over 1,200 car capacity

Tickets can be purchased at www.isdfanzone.com or on the ISD BE App, which can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Playstore.

For more information call (055 365 7076).