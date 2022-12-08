Latest
Secure Your Table Bookings For The Final Matches Of The World Cup Now
The World Cup has been everything it was cracked up to be… and there’s more to come!
8 teams have reached the Quarter Finals and it’s everything to play for. Fan Zones are packed for every match, so if you want to secure your table, we urge you to book ASAP!
Note: The price points for ISD have changed for the final matches, see them below.
Every second counts: Defending champs France delivered to secure a spot in the
Quarter Finals
View this post on Instagram
Book it in: Here’s the schedule for the quarter-finals
Quarter Finals
Quarter Finals
Fri 9th December
- 7 pm – Croatia vs Brazil
- 11 pm – Netherlands vs Argentina
Sat 10th December
- 7 pm – Morocco vs Portugal
- 11 pm – England vs France
Semi-Finals: 13 & 14th December at 11pm
Third place playoffs: Sat 17th Dec at 7pm
Finals: Sunday 18th Dec at 7pm
The new offers for the final matches
The offer has changed for their tickets, the F&B voucher is now equivalent value to the ticket price.
Quarter Finals – Pay AED 100 for a ticket and get an AED 100 voucher
Semi Finals – Pay AED 125 for a ticket and get an AED 125 voucher
3rd Place playoff – Pay AED 125 for a ticket and get an AED 125 voucher
Finals – Prices TBC
View this post on Instagram
The important bits:
Book your tickets in advance ASAP!
Easy access, plenty of free parking with over 1,200 car capacity
Tickets can be purchased at www.isdfanzone.com or on the ISD BE App, which can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Playstore.
For more information call (055 365 7076).