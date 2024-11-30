SELLING OUT! Golden Circle Upgrades for the FAB After-Race Concerts are in High Demand

The concerts for this years’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promise an electrifying line-up, featuring some of the biggest names in music.

With the FAB Golden Circle experience for Eminem already sold out, this is your sign to act quickly because Maroon 5’s Golden Circle access is nearing capacity.

Ticket holders, elevate your After-Race Concert experience with a Golden Circle Upgrade. Why? Because you get unparalleled access SUPER close to the stage, fast-track entry, and exclusive beverage points… AKA everything you need for an unforgettable night.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate concert experience—upgrade your tickets today!

This year’s After-Race Concerts will feature a stellar line-up

The party starts on Thursday with soulful sensation Teddy Swims and DJ Peggy Gou setting the stage for a weekend to remember. Friday night will showcase global superstars Maroon 5, while Saturday belongs to rap legend Eminem. The grand finale on Sunday will see rock giants Muse close out the F1 weekend in spectacular style.

Adding to the excitement this year, Yasalam presented by e& is serving up some incredible Official After-Parties including the capital debut for Afterlife Abu Dhabi, the globally renowned electronic music event, at Yas Gateway Park on December 6, as well as Mahmut Orhan performing on December 7 and Lost Frequencies on December 8 at the Garden on Yas, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

PSA: The Abu Dhabi GP weekend is packed with so many fun things to do

Beyond the concerts, the Abu Dhabi GP weekend is packed with on-and-off-track entertainment for ticketholders and exclusive access to Yas Island attractions like Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and cultural landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

With two-day roaming ticket packages starting at AED 525, you can curate a one-of-a-kind experience. This historic season finale will not only likely decide the hotly contested F1 World Constructors Championship for 2024, but you’ll also see Lewis Hamilton’s much-anticipated final race with Mercedes! So basically…the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a must-attend event.

