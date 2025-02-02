Seniors Above 60 Can Now Enjoy Al Ain Zoo For FREE!

Exciting news for senior citizens and expats in Al Ain!

Entry to the famous Al Ain Zoo is now absolutely FREE for anyone aged 60 and above!

This is part of the “Year of Community” initiative announced by President Sheikh Mohamed last week, aiming to build stronger social bonds and create a more inclusive environment for everyone.

Previously, this free admission was available only for those 70 and above

But thanks to this new update… even more people can enjoy the zoo’s incredible wildlife, lush pathways, and beautiful open spaces without having to pay a ticket fee. The zoo is all about making sure everyone feels welcome, and that includes making sure it’s easy for seniors to navigate. With accessible buildings, pathways, and transport vehicles throughout, it’s designed with everyone in mind. Plus, if you need a little extra help, wheelchairs are available on request at the Visitor Happiness Office.