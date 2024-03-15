This West Beach Mexican Is The Epic Beach-Day Hang Out You’ve Been Looking For

If you’re looking for a beach escape that’s FUN, look no further than Señor Pico!

The beloved West Beach located Mexican has just had a major beach revamp, it’s called Señor Pico Beach and it’s calling your name! Lovin went to check it out this weekend and it ticks every box… Perfect for anyone looking for a beautiful R&R beach escape, Señor Pico Beach is pet-friendly, it’s got a fab mix of loungers and chill areas, and there are brand-new beach games, meaning it’s fun for all ages!

Say hello to fabulously CHILL vibes

It’s got everything you need for the perfect beach day out and unlike other beach zones in the area, this truly is suitable for all ages.

Alert the doggos! Escape the hustle and bustle of the city, book yourself a sun-lounger and bring the gang down for volleyball and beach games

It’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy simple awesome views of the Dubai skyline, the Arabian Gulf, beach games and brill eats.

Señor Pico Beach is a fully transformed oasis featuring a revamped terrace extension, a private beach area complete with epic beach games, a delightful new food and bevvie menu and yes, pet parents… It’s furbaby-friendly!

The lively Mexican-inspired decor and sunlit interiors create a vibrant and playful atmosphere, perfect for a day of fun for all ages. Get ready to party with a daily live DJ set, and set aside your phones to immerse yourself in nature’s live show—this spot is among the best to catch the stunning sunset in Dubai.