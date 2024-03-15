Latest

This West Beach Mexican Is The Epic Beach-Day Hang Out You’ve Been Looking For

If you’re looking for a beach escape that’s FUN, look no further than Señor Pico!

The beloved West Beach located Mexican has just had a major beach revamp, it’s called Señor Pico Beach and it’s calling your name! Lovin went to check it out this weekend and it ticks every box… Perfect for anyone looking for a beautiful R&R beach escape, Señor Pico Beach is pet-friendly, it’s got a fab mix of loungers and chill areas, and there are brand-new beach games, meaning it’s fun for all ages!

Say hello to fabulously CHILL vibes

It’s got everything you need for the perfect beach day out and unlike other beach zones in the area, this truly is suitable for all ages.

 

Alert the doggos! Escape the hustle and bustle of the city, book yourself a sun-lounger and bring the gang down for volleyball and beach games

It’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy simple awesome views of the Dubai skyline, the Arabian Gulf, beach games and brill eats.

Señor Pico Beach is a fully transformed oasis featuring a revamped terrace extension, a private beach area complete with epic beach games, a delightful new food and bevvie menu and yes, pet parents… It’s furbaby-friendly!

The lively Mexican-inspired decor and sunlit interiors create a vibrant and playful atmosphere, perfect for a day of fun for all ages. Get ready to party with a daily live DJ set, and set aside your phones to immerse yourself in nature’s live show—this spot is among the best to catch the stunning sunset in Dubai.

PSA! The menu has also had a revamp, it now boasts a wider selection of big, bold Mexican and Californian-inspired dishes

This menu needs your attention! The revamped Señor Pico menu is a MUST try, with dishes ranging from duck taquitos with chipotle aioli to the spicy diablo shrimp tacos (these were YUM), along with Californian specialties like a moreish crispy herb-marinated chicken wings and the smashed patty Pico burger with melted cheese, avo Chipotle sauce served in a soft torta-style bun. But that’s not all! The portions are well-sized and the options are plentiful. Lovers of lighter salads are also well-served with a mix ranging from the Acapulco Tuna Ceviche, Mango Quinoa salad and Santa Barbara salad (YUM!).

Is there anything more refreshing than a cold one at the beach?!

The drinks selection is nearly as fun as the beach games. So stop what you’re doing and whisk yourself to Mexico with the refreshing Calavera, or feel the tropical breeze with El Papagayo, both beautifully served in vessels which serve serious Instagram vibes.

The varied drinks menu is GIVING! With cocktails like the El Regio, the Cantarito and the Mexican Zombie, to hop-based cocktails, drafted hops and mocktails for the little ones… this is the best spot for some post-V-Ball bevvies catching the sunset.

The important bits:

  • Where is it? Palm West Beach on Palm Jumeirah What’s new? Book your beach access now!
  • Day passes cost AED 150 for adults and AED 75 for children from Monday to Wednesday, and AED 250 for adults, AED 125 for children from Thursday to Sunday. Fully redeemable on food and drinks. 
  • Make it easy: Valet parking is free when you park at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

