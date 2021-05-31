د . إAEDSRر . س

Shake Shack Are Shaking Things Up With 3 New Burgers!

My go-to for burgers and fries has given us one more reason to hang out in Dubai this summer.

Drumroll, please…

Shake Shack has announced a summer-perfect menu… YAAYYYYY!

If you’re a lover of burgers and BBQ flavours, then this is the ultimate dream menu. New burgers, plus featured lemonades and classic Shakes will give you a serious dose of temptation to order ASAP. The BBQ menu is only available for a limited time and you can order all through click & collect, which is a completely contactless ordering platform… What are you waiting for?!

The menu update you’ve been waiting for

The 3 BBQ menu items you’re already dreamin’ about

Not one, not two, but THREE new BBQ items that sound SO flippin’ good!

Take notes, this is your next order:

The BBQ Shackmeister Burger, a cheeseburger topped with shallots and Shack BBQ sauce. DROOL.

The BBQ Chick’n Shack, crisp chicken breast topped with Shack BBQ sauce and pickles. Delish!

AND finally, the BBQ Veal Bacon & Cheese Fries… Hellloooooo yum! Think; crinkle-cut fries topped with veal bacon, Shack BBQ sauce and cheese sauce.

Remember these are only available for a limited time – RUN!

Shake up your day with these glorious drinks!

Strawberry, chocolate, vanilla… Find a more classic trio, we’ll wait!

Bringing us nostalgia in a cup, these shakes are unique: Creamier and thicker than ice cream, the shakes are hand-spun at the shack from Frozen Custard and prepared from all-natural sugar.

Iced perfection in a cup and for ONLY AED20, and Cherry Blossom lemonade starting from AED18!

Shack-made Cherry Blossom lemonade, a dreamy summer day drink!

Order now!

Use the super convenient click and collect to pre-order your Shack meal and pick it up from the Shack – do it here

Shake Shack

Shake Shack® is a modern-day “roadside” burger stand known for its delicious burgers, flat-top dogs, frozen custard and more. With its fresh and simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community.

