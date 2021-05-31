Shake Shack Are Shaking Things Up With 3 New Burgers!

My go-to for burgers and fries has given us one more reason to hang out in Dubai this summer. Drumroll, please… Shake Shack has announced a summer-perfect menu… YAAYYYYY! If you’re a lover of burgers and BBQ flavours, then this is the ultimate dream menu. New burgers, plus featured lemonades and classic Shakes will give you a serious dose of temptation to order ASAP. The BBQ menu is only available for a limited time and you can order all through click & collect, which is a completely contactless ordering platform… What are you waiting for?! The menu update you’ve been waiting for

The 3 BBQ menu items you’re already dreamin’ about Not one, not two, but THREE new BBQ items that sound SO flippin’ good! Take notes, this is your next order: The BBQ Shackmeister Burger, a cheeseburger topped with shallots and Shack BBQ sauce. DROOL. The BBQ Chick’n Shack, crisp chicken breast topped with Shack BBQ sauce and pickles. Delish! AND finally, the BBQ Veal Bacon & Cheese Fries… Hellloooooo yum! Think; crinkle-cut fries topped with veal bacon, Shack BBQ sauce and cheese sauce. Remember these are only available for a limited time – RUN!

Shake up your day with these glorious drinks! Strawberry, chocolate, vanilla… Find a more classic trio, we’ll wait! Bringing us nostalgia in a cup, these shakes are unique: Creamier and thicker than ice cream, the shakes are hand-spun at the shack from Frozen Custard and prepared from all-natural sugar. Iced perfection in a cup and for ONLY AED20, and Cherry Blossom lemonade starting from AED18!

Shack-made Cherry Blossom lemonade, a dreamy summer day drink!