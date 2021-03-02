Part-Saudi Model Shanina Shaik Takes Her Fans On A Virtual Tour Of Dubai While She Visits

You know when you hear that someone is from different countries and it’s an unusual mix but it’s also GOALS. That’s Shanina Shaik for you! The Australian model is of Pakistani, Saudi and Lithuanian ancestry. Shanina who walked the Victoria’s Secret runway many times, took to Instagram to announce that she has landed in Dubai. Her 2.2 million followers are being taken on a tour of Dubai as Shanina Shaik documents her trip

The model left Los Angeles and arrived to Dubai yesterday. Based on her Instagram stories so far, she’s here for work. Shanina checked into the Waldorf Astoria and was greeted with Mama Rita treats which is a food delivery concept, curated by model Jessica Kahawaty and her mother, Rita Kahawaty. Shanina doesn’t let travel disrupt her fitness regimen. Dubai based-influencer Mahmoud Sidani, a.k.a Mr. Moudz posted a photo of them together and captioning it “Friends that workout together, stay together,” from 51 Gym Dubai

Shanina posted a video on her Instagram stories that she’s headed to a set and the pictures are GORG

The model revealed the shoot was for Mac Cosmetics Middle East and she gave a special thanks to Desiree Mattson, a celebrity photographer

