Sharjah International Book Fair Is Coming Back This November In A New Form

Great news to all of you book worms out there…Sharjah International Book Fair is COMING BACK in November, Yay!

Not only that but it’s coming back with a new unique form that mixes between digital and going to the fair physically, how exciting is that?!

‘The World Reads From Sharjah’ is the theme for this year starting from 4-14 November

The theme chosen for this year’s event is “The World Reads From Sharjah.” Starting from Wednesday, November 4, to Saturday, November 14, where book lovers from all over the country get to go and buy their favorite books, from both Arab and International publishers, that will be at the Expo Centre Sharjah where different kiosk will be set up throughout the place.

The program will also include online panels with authors, so that book lovers won’t miss out on having exciting discussions on their favorite books with their favorite authors!

All safety and precautionary measures will be taken

The event organizers emphasized the importance of all the precautionary measures against COVID-19 that will be taken, as safety of the book fair visitors come first, and it was one of the main reasons the event took a new format with the digital meetings.

Volunteers are needed!

So get your reading glasses and book lists ready because it’s about to be an exciting 11 days reading fantasy!

