The Sharjah Ruler Grants AED50K To Families Affected By The Floods

While parts of UAE are still reeling in the aftermath of the devastating floods, the ruler of Sharjah announced the Emirates will distribute AED50,000 to each family residing in the accommodation centres and hotels in Sharjah, who were affected by the weather.

This money is to help families return to their homes safely and quickly

The floods claimed 7 lives, and nearly 4,000 people were temporarily rehomed after heavy downfalls hit parts of the UAE

In total, Sharjah Police responded to 10,782 emergency calls and now, the families who were residing in temporary accommodation are being directly looked after by the Ruler of Sharjah.

