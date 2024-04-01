Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed Advocates For Positive Media Influence At Ramadan Gathering

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), recently met with media leaders at Atlantis The Royal for a Ramadan gathering.

The event was attended by editors-in-chief, senior officials from Arab and international media, social media influencers, and media companies.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdulla highlighted the crucial role of media in driving development and prosperity globally. He stressed the importance of providing accurate and innovative content to meet the challenges of today’s fast-paced world.

Emphasizing the media’s power in shaping public awareness and fostering positive change, Sheikh Abdulla urged for responsible reporting and constructive dialogue. He also commemorated ‘Zayed Humanitarian Day,’ honoring the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s legacy of compassion, tolerance, and solidarity.

Sheikh Abdulla praised the UAE’s commitment to humanitarianism under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He thanked media entities for spotlighting the country’s global humanitarian initiatives, particularly aid efforts in Palestine while urging against misleading narratives.

Sheikh Abdulla emphasizes media investment and integrity for a brighter future

Highlighting the role of media in supporting the UAE’s power, Sheikh Abdulla called for investment in media and emphasized the importance of transparency, integrity, and professionalism in content creation. He expressed the NMO’s commitment to supporting media that promotes peace, sustainable development, and mutual understanding.

Wrapping it up, media representatives expressed gratitude to Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed for his engagement and consideration of their ideas. This acknowledgment underscores the media’s pivotal role in comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to collaboration towards a brighter future for future generations.