HH Sheikh Hamdan Kindly Stops To Take A Selfie With A Careem Driver

Love this.

Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum showed a touch of class by stopping for a selfie with a resident this week.

A Careem driver spotted Dubai’s Crown Prince and asked him for a selfie, and the royal obliged. The man who was wearing a face mask, briefly removed it to grab a quick selfie before thanking Fazza, and we wanna see the pic!

If you like selfies with celebs, this is up there with the most coveted selfie of all

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) on

Fazza is currently in the midst of rallying Dubai to become the world’s fittest city as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

The Crown Prince is also a big user of the ‘gram, with over 10 million followers he regularly shared updates and selfies

So it’s amazing to see he’s happy to stop for pics with residents too!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

كل عام وانتم بخير Eid Mubarak

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

